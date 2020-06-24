4710 Oakfield Way, San Antonio, TX 78250 Misty Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
READY MOVE IN, COZY OPEN FLOOR PLAN, TILED THROUGH OUT, CEILINGS FANS THROUGH OUT, 3RD ROOM CAN BE USED AS A STUDY, SPLIT MASTER, HOME IS GORGEOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED!! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT QUICKLY!! HOME WON'T LAST!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4710 OAKFIELD WAY have any available units?
4710 OAKFIELD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.