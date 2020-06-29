4530 Guadalajara Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Gorgeous "Like-New" Home! 3BR/1.5 Bath; Open floor plan, new cabinets, new appliances, new flooring, covered patio, fresh paint inside and out. Enjoy the large covered patio and generously sized back yard. Great location near Nacogdoches and Thousand Oaks. Final stages of updating. This home will be ready around mid-January. Over-sized one-car garage with opener. Gorgeous kitchen and gas stove for the family cook! Pets under 40 pounds with $300 One-Time pet fee and $25/month additional. Rental criteria and Application at https://sat.managebuilding.com.

Great location near Nacogdoches Rd and Thousand Oaks! Easy access to I-35, Wurzbach Parkway. Close to H-E-B, restaurants, shopping, Morgan's Wonderland and MORE!!