San Antonio, TX
4530 Guadalajara Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

4530 Guadalajara Drive

4530 Guadalajara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Guadalajara Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous "Like-New" Home! 3BR/1.5 Bath; Open floor plan, new cabinets, new appliances, new flooring, covered patio, fresh paint inside and out. Enjoy the large covered patio and generously sized back yard. Great location near Nacogdoches and Thousand Oaks. Final stages of updating. This home will be ready around mid-January. Over-sized one-car garage with opener. Gorgeous kitchen and gas stove for the family cook! Pets under 40 pounds with $300 One-Time pet fee and $25/month additional. Rental criteria and Application at https://sat.managebuilding.com.
Great location near Nacogdoches Rd and Thousand Oaks! Easy access to I-35, Wurzbach Parkway. Close to H-E-B, restaurants, shopping, Morgan's Wonderland and MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have any available units?
4530 Guadalajara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have?
Some of 4530 Guadalajara Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Guadalajara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Guadalajara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Guadalajara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Guadalajara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Guadalajara Drive offers parking.
Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 Guadalajara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have a pool?
No, 4530 Guadalajara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have accessible units?
No, 4530 Guadalajara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Guadalajara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Guadalajara Drive has units with dishwashers.
