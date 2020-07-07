4514 Temple Hill

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/441eb9b070 ---- Freshly painted interior! The 1-story boasts tile flooring throughout with no carpeting and a great front and back lawn. Home is located near shopping and schools. Come out and see this great 3/2 in the well established neighborhood of Northern Hills in the NE of San Antonio. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *** No Pets***



