4435 Summer Wind St

Available Now! Don\'t miss out on this clean three bedroom home near Loop 410 and Wurzbach Parkway. Conveinent location makes this home super desirable! The home features a larger corner lot with a fenced yard and one car garage. Inside the home is laminate flooring throughout with no carpet! The home has separate kitchen/dining areas, and the refrigerator and stove/oven are included with the home. Call us today to call this home!!



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



