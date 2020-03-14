All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4435 Summer Wind St

4435 Summer Wind Street · No Longer Available
Location

4435 Summer Wind Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Sun Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9676ea5012 ----
Available Now! Don\'t miss out on this clean three bedroom home near Loop 410 and Wurzbach Parkway. Conveinent location makes this home super desirable! The home features a larger corner lot with a fenced yard and one car garage. Inside the home is laminate flooring throughout with no carpet! The home has separate kitchen/dining areas, and the refrigerator and stove/oven are included with the home. Call us today to call this home!!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
One Car Garage
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Three Bedroom
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Summer Wind St have any available units?
4435 Summer Wind St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Summer Wind St have?
Some of 4435 Summer Wind St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Summer Wind St currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Summer Wind St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Summer Wind St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4435 Summer Wind St is pet friendly.
Does 4435 Summer Wind St offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Summer Wind St offers parking.
Does 4435 Summer Wind St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4435 Summer Wind St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Summer Wind St have a pool?
No, 4435 Summer Wind St does not have a pool.
Does 4435 Summer Wind St have accessible units?
No, 4435 Summer Wind St does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Summer Wind St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Summer Wind St does not have units with dishwashers.
