All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4431 MYRNA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4431 MYRNA DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

4431 MYRNA DR

4431 Myrna Drive · (210) 218-7175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
East Terrell Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4431 Myrna Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Terrell Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Full interior paint, new plank flooring throughout. It has a new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher and will be getting a new Whirlpool stainless steel stove and vent hood to match. Duplex Sq ft is approx 1186, Small pets only $300 pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 MYRNA DR have any available units?
4431 MYRNA DR has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 MYRNA DR have?
Some of 4431 MYRNA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 MYRNA DR currently offering any rent specials?
4431 MYRNA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 MYRNA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 MYRNA DR is pet friendly.
Does 4431 MYRNA DR offer parking?
No, 4431 MYRNA DR does not offer parking.
Does 4431 MYRNA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 MYRNA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 MYRNA DR have a pool?
Yes, 4431 MYRNA DR has a pool.
Does 4431 MYRNA DR have accessible units?
No, 4431 MYRNA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 MYRNA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 MYRNA DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4431 MYRNA DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity