4431 MYRNA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Full interior paint, new plank flooring throughout. It has a new Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher and will be getting a new Whirlpool stainless steel stove and vent hood to match. Duplex Sq ft is approx 1186, Small pets only $300 pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools.