All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
443 KATE SCHENCK AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

443 KATE SCHENCK AVE

443 Kate Schenck Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

443 Kate Schenck Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This cozy home features lots of charm inside and out. The property has new carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open and unique floor plan includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for additional energy efficiency. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and soon to be installed gas stove with built in cook-top. The home also features a covered car port and large back yard perfect for entertaining. Come and see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have any available units?
443 KATE SCHENCK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have?
Some of 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
443 KATE SCHENCK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE does offer parking.
Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have a pool?
No, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have accessible units?
No, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 KATE SCHENCK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Contigo Westover Hills
10800 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio