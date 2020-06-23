443 KATE SCHENCK AVE

Amenities

This cozy home features lots of charm inside and out. The property has new carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open and unique floor plan includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans for additional energy efficiency. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and soon to be installed gas stove with built in cook-top. The home also features a covered car port and large back yard perfect for entertaining. Come and see this home today!