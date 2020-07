Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in the heart of San Antonio. Sitting right near Wurzbach/Thousand Oaks and convenient to everywhere. This 1 story home has both bathrooms remodeled, new granite counters and appliances in the kitchen. The home has a big yard with a nice covered patio. 2 closets in the master bedroom and 4 bedrooms total. Come call this home today! Pets allowed subject to manager approval.