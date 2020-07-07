Rent Calculator
4407 Buena Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4407 Buena Vista Street
4407 Buena Vista Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4407 Buena Vista Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Las Palmas
Amenities
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in great location.
Well maintained home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Refrigerator included.
Large, fenced back yard.
Deposit: $975
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4407 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4407 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Buena Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 Buena Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
