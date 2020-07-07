4343 Shavano Woods Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3bf2508f ---- Don\'t miss out on the opportunity to call this home! Located in the perfect location, minutes from La Cantera, The Rim, Loop 1604, and I-10! This home is unique throughout! It has been completely renovated inside and out! The home features 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and dining area, two car garage with extra parking, and more! Schedule a showing today!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Off Street Parking Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Story