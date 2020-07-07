All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

4343 Shavano Woods Street

4343 Shavano Woods St · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Shavano Woods St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3bf2508f ---- Don\'t miss out on the opportunity to call this home! Located in the perfect location, minutes from La Cantera, The Rim, Loop 1604, and I-10! This home is unique throughout! It has been completely renovated inside and out! The home features 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and dining area, two car garage with extra parking, and more! Schedule a showing today!! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Off Street Parking Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have any available units?
4343 Shavano Woods Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have?
Some of 4343 Shavano Woods Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Shavano Woods Street currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Shavano Woods Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Shavano Woods Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Shavano Woods Street is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Shavano Woods Street offers parking.
Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Shavano Woods Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have a pool?
No, 4343 Shavano Woods Street does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have accessible units?
No, 4343 Shavano Woods Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Shavano Woods Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Shavano Woods Street does not have units with dishwashers.

