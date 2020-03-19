All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

4251 WILD OAK DR

4251 Wild Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4251 Wild Oak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219
Skyline Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
WHAT A GREAT UPDATED HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! A SHADY BACK YARD WITH MATURE PECAN TREES AND A LARGE PATIO WILL BE GREAT FOR THE FAMILY BBQ'S. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, IH 35, I-10, FORT SAM AND DOWNTOWN. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have any available units?
4251 WILD OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4251 WILD OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
4251 WILD OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 WILD OAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR offer parking?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not offer parking.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have a pool?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 WILD OAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 WILD OAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
