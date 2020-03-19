4251 WILD OAK DR

4251 Wild Oak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219 Skyline Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
WHAT A GREAT UPDATED HOUSE IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! A SHADY BACK YARD WITH MATURE PECAN TREES AND A LARGE PATIO WILL BE GREAT FOR THE FAMILY BBQ'S. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, IH 35, I-10, FORT SAM AND DOWNTOWN. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS ONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
