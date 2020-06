Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old World Charm in this Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath*Fresh Updated Paint*Lovely Hardwood Floors*1 Car Detached Garage*Private Back Yard and Very Usable Front Porch*Location, Location, Location* Alamo Heights Schools* Shopping and Eating along Austin Hwy*Back Door to Ft Sam Houston* Easy Access to Downtown San Antonio and Everything in Between-City of Alamo Heights, Breckenridge Park(Golf, Zoo, Museums), The Pearl, The Botanical Gardens, and Much More*