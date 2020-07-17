All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4243 Birch Tree Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4243 Birch Tree Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4243 Birch Tree Street

4243 Birch Tree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4243 Birch Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden Roc

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access. Serial#103736

Ready for its new tenants, this newly remodeled home features an updated kitchen w/ granite countertops along with appliance package, new tile in kitchen/baths, wood flooring in L/R, new carpet in bedrooms, new fixtures throughout, both bathrooms remodeled w/ custom walk-in shower in master bath, fresh paint int. & Ext.. All this with a new roof and nice private back yard and covered patio.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 Birch Tree Street have any available units?
4243 Birch Tree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4243 Birch Tree Street have?
Some of 4243 Birch Tree Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 Birch Tree Street currently offering any rent specials?
4243 Birch Tree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 Birch Tree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4243 Birch Tree Street is pet friendly.
Does 4243 Birch Tree Street offer parking?
No, 4243 Birch Tree Street does not offer parking.
Does 4243 Birch Tree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 Birch Tree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 Birch Tree Street have a pool?
No, 4243 Birch Tree Street does not have a pool.
Does 4243 Birch Tree Street have accessible units?
No, 4243 Birch Tree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 Birch Tree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4243 Birch Tree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio