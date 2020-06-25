422 S Olive St

Amenities

Be a part of the vibrant URBAN RENAISSANCE in historic San Antonio! This home was built in 1930 and is only a 10 minute walk to the Alamodome, downtown and lively St. Paul Square. Get the best of both worlds in this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with ample storage/closets, stainless appliances and gas cooking with a griddle! No pets. The home will remain for sale so tenant must allow showings. Tenant will receive at least 30 days' notice to vacate. This home is available for a SHORT TERM RENTAL of 90 days!