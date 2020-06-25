All apartments in San Antonio
422 S Olive St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

422 S Olive St

422 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 South Olive Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be a part of the vibrant URBAN RENAISSANCE in historic San Antonio! This home was built in 1930 and is only a 10 minute walk to the Alamodome, downtown and lively St. Paul Square. Get the best of both worlds in this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with ample storage/closets, stainless appliances and gas cooking with a griddle! No pets. The home will remain for sale so tenant must allow showings. Tenant will receive at least 30 days' notice to vacate. This home is available for a SHORT TERM RENTAL of 90 days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 S Olive St have any available units?
422 S Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 422 S Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
422 S Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 S Olive St pet-friendly?
No, 422 S Olive St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 422 S Olive St offer parking?
No, 422 S Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 422 S Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 S Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 S Olive St have a pool?
No, 422 S Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 422 S Olive St have accessible units?
No, 422 S Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 S Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 S Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 S Olive St have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 S Olive St does not have units with air conditioning.

