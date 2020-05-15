420 FUNSTON PL

Amenities
Beautiful Mahncke Park cottage modernized for today's lifestyles. Fully furnished or without furniture. 2014 updates incl. new windows, lighting, ceramic tile and wood floors, island kitchen with granite counters & glass back splash. Master w/ sitting area & MB. Large, private backyard with covered carport for two cars (4 cars allowed). Walk or bike to fun! Blocks to the Botanical Center, Zoo/Golf & Museums. 1 mile to the SA Riverwalk & Pearl Entertainment District. 5 minute commute to downtown. Owner LREB