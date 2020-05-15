All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

420 FUNSTON PL

420 Funston Place · No Longer Available
Location

420 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Mahncke Park cottage modernized for today's lifestyles. Fully furnished or without furniture. 2014 updates incl. new windows, lighting, ceramic tile and wood floors, island kitchen with granite counters & glass back splash. Master w/ sitting area & MB. Large, private backyard with covered carport for two cars (4 cars allowed). Walk or bike to fun! Blocks to the Botanical Center, Zoo/Golf & Museums. 1 mile to the SA Riverwalk & Pearl Entertainment District. 5 minute commute to downtown. Owner LREB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 FUNSTON PL have any available units?
420 FUNSTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 FUNSTON PL have?
Some of 420 FUNSTON PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 FUNSTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
420 FUNSTON PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 FUNSTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 420 FUNSTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 420 FUNSTON PL offer parking?
Yes, 420 FUNSTON PL offers parking.
Does 420 FUNSTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 FUNSTON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 FUNSTON PL have a pool?
No, 420 FUNSTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 420 FUNSTON PL have accessible units?
No, 420 FUNSTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 420 FUNSTON PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 FUNSTON PL does not have units with dishwashers.
