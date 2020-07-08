All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:42 PM

414 Storeywood Drive

414 Storeywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Storeywood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely updated interior! This dollhouse includes stunning original wood floors, ceramic tile, and beautiful granite. Spacious family room opens to gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite serving bar making this home perfect for entertaining. Dual master bedrooms invite comfort and relaxation. French doors open to a storybook back yard with stained pine ceiling double covered patio, mature pecan trees, and fabulous wood burning fireplace. Easy access to IH-10 and 410, minutes to downtown, and the airport.
BEAUTIFUL STAY-CATION BACKYARD! Fantastic open plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Dual Masters & Allergy Free. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Storeywood Drive have any available units?
414 Storeywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Storeywood Drive have?
Some of 414 Storeywood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Storeywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Storeywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Storeywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Storeywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 Storeywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 414 Storeywood Drive offers parking.
Does 414 Storeywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Storeywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Storeywood Drive have a pool?
No, 414 Storeywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 Storeywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Storeywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Storeywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 Storeywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

