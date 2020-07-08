414 Storeywood Drive

Amenities
Completely updated interior! This dollhouse includes stunning original wood floors, ceramic tile, and beautiful granite. Spacious family room opens to gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite serving bar making this home perfect for entertaining. Dual master bedrooms invite comfort and relaxation. French doors open to a storybook back yard with stained pine ceiling double covered patio, mature pecan trees, and fabulous wood burning fireplace. Easy access to IH-10 and 410, minutes to downtown, and the airport.
BEAUTIFUL STAY-CATION BACKYARD! Fantastic open plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Dual Masters & Allergy Free. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.