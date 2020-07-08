414 Storeywood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely updated interior! This dollhouse includes stunning original wood floors, ceramic tile, and beautiful granite. Spacious family room opens to gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite serving bar making this home perfect for entertaining. Dual master bedrooms invite comfort and relaxation. French doors open to a storybook back yard with stained pine ceiling double covered patio, mature pecan trees, and fabulous wood burning fireplace. Easy access to IH-10 and 410, minutes to downtown, and the airport.

BEAUTIFUL STAY-CATION BACKYARD! Fantastic open plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. Dual Masters & Allergy Free. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.