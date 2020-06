Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great gated community located close to seaworld, shopping and restaurants. This house has enough space for the whole family to spread out is great for entertaining the great room features a built in bar area and the office has built in bookcases. The master bedroom is located on the first floor and is a great space to relax. Come see and rent today!