4114 Woodbridge Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool

Stunning Mediterranean Style home Located in Presidio. Total Kitchen remodel with 42" cabinets, over sized island with new beautiful level 5 granite counters tops and rustic hand formed back splash, and rustic pendant lighting. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout and custom wood shutters. Backyard offers new beautiful landscaping with large deck. We love our neighborhood as it offers great community, amazing location close to the RIM, 1604, I10 and 281. Incredible pool community and walking trails