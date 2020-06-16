All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4114 Woodbridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4114 Woodbridge Way
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:06 AM

4114 Woodbridge Way

4114 Woodbridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4114 Woodbridge Way, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Mediterranean Style home Located in Presidio. Total Kitchen remodel with 42" cabinets, over sized island with new beautiful level 5 granite counters tops and rustic hand formed back splash, and rustic pendant lighting. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout and custom wood shutters. Backyard offers new beautiful landscaping with large deck. We love our neighborhood as it offers great community, amazing location close to the RIM, 1604, I10 and 281. Incredible pool community and walking trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Woodbridge Way have any available units?
4114 Woodbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Woodbridge Way have?
Some of 4114 Woodbridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Woodbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Woodbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Woodbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Woodbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4114 Woodbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Woodbridge Way offers parking.
Does 4114 Woodbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Woodbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Woodbridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 4114 Woodbridge Way has a pool.
Does 4114 Woodbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 4114 Woodbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Woodbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Woodbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio