4106 Blairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

One story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features wood and tile floor throughout, brick fireplace and lots of natural lighting. Large kitchen with island, separate dining, eat-in kitchen, marble counter tops, lots of cabinet space and all white appliances. Nice back yard with privacy fence and patio slab. This property is a must see and won't last long. Conveniently located to Loop 1604, Loop 410, Airport, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.