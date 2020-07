Amenities

refrigerator

Amazing location!! Right around the corner from downtown! 1.5 miles from Hemisfair Park! 2.5 miles from the Pearl. Views of the Alamodome and Tower. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Spacious living space. High ceilings! Comes with a refrigerator, window coverings, and W/D. Close to Fort Sam, Southtown, and major highways. This house has it all. 2 miles from the H-E-B on South Flores!