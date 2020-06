Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Great 2 bedroom home with detached shed/garage - Home located on a big corner lot has hardwood floors throughout.

Full bathroom in hallway, kitchen with gas cooking stove/range and refrigerator.

Large back yard with detached shed, which can be used as garage.

Ideal location close to HEB and major highways.

Easy commute to Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, airport and downtown.

Pets negotiable.

Deposit $850.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5023308)