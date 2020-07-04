3915 Briarvista Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Beautifully updated, immaculate 1-story 3/2/2 home features open floor plan with high ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, and stunning wood laminate floors. Kitchen is a joy to cook in with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, & stainless appliances, plus refrigerator. Relax in spa-like master bath with large granite double vanity, ++ tiled walk-in shower. Beautiful sliding doors to the deck and tree-shaded fenced yard great for family BBQ's. Centrally located inside Loop 1604 for easy access to everywhere SA!

IMMACULATE 3/2/2 on CUL-DE-SAC AVAILABLE NOW! NEISD Madison High School! Easy access to IH 281, Loop 410, Loop 1604, IH35 & Wurzbach Parkway. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120