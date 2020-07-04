All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

3915 Briarvista Street - 1

3915 Briarvista Street · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Briarvista Street, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully updated, immaculate 1-story 3/2/2 home features open floor plan with high ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, and stunning wood laminate floors. Kitchen is a joy to cook in with granite counters, dark wood cabinets, & stainless appliances, plus refrigerator. Relax in spa-like master bath with large granite double vanity, ++ tiled walk-in shower. Beautiful sliding doors to the deck and tree-shaded fenced yard great for family BBQ's. Centrally located inside Loop 1604 for easy access to everywhere SA!
IMMACULATE 3/2/2 on CUL-DE-SAC AVAILABLE NOW! NEISD Madison High School! Easy access to IH 281, Loop 410, Loop 1604, IH35 & Wurzbach Parkway. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have any available units?
3915 Briarvista Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have?
Some of 3915 Briarvista Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Briarvista Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Briarvista Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

