3906 Big Meadows, San Antonio, TX 78230 Vance Jackson
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WE ARE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY NOW! Very nice single story in an established neighborhood. 3 bed 2 bath. Single living area with fireplace. Separate dining and breakfast eating. Tile floors throughout; granite counters in kitchen and baths - all kitchen appliances included. Deck off kitchen with access to master bedroom. Great yard with mature trees and herb garden. Close to Med Center/USAA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have any available units?
3906 BIG MEADOWS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.