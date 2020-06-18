3906 BIG MEADOWS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WE ARE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY NOW! Very nice single story in an established neighborhood. 3 bed 2 bath. Single living area with fireplace. Separate dining and breakfast eating. Tile floors throughout; granite counters in kitchen and baths - all kitchen appliances included. Deck off kitchen with access to master bedroom. Great yard with mature trees and herb garden. Close to Med Center/USAA.