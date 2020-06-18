All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3906 BIG MEADOWS ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

3906 BIG MEADOWS ST

3906 Big Meadows · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Big Meadows, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WE ARE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY NOW! Very nice single story in an established neighborhood. 3 bed 2 bath. Single living area with fireplace. Separate dining and breakfast eating. Tile floors throughout; granite counters in kitchen and baths - all kitchen appliances included. Deck off kitchen with access to master bedroom. Great yard with mature trees and herb garden. Close to Med Center/USAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have any available units?
3906 BIG MEADOWS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have?
Some of 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3906 BIG MEADOWS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST offer parking?
Yes, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST offers parking.
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have a pool?
No, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have accessible units?
No, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 BIG MEADOWS ST does not have units with dishwashers.

