Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 3/2/1 home with vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, kitchen cabinets painted with new countertops, new stove, new sink & dishwasher, both baths were remodeled with new tile & vanities. All new light fixtures throughout. This home is in selling condition so don't miss out on your chance to rent this super nice home! ***No Pets/No Smoking***