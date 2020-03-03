All apartments in San Antonio
3690 STONEY BRANCH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3690 STONEY BRANCH ST

3690 Stoney Bluff Street · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Stoney Bluff Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN! VERY NICE AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOM / ONE FULL BATH AND 1/2 BATH IN MASTER/ CULDESAC STREET, VERY PRIVATE.....GREAT AREA AND HAS REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER......PETS NEGOTIABLE! call with any questions! GOOD LUCK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have any available units?
3690 STONEY BRANCH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have?
Some of 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3690 STONEY BRANCH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST offers parking.
Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have a pool?
No, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have accessible units?
No, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3690 STONEY BRANCH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
