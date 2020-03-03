3690 STONEY BRANCH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

READY TO MOVE IN! VERY NICE AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOM / ONE FULL BATH AND 1/2 BATH IN MASTER/ CULDESAC STREET, VERY PRIVATE.....GREAT AREA AND HAS REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER......PETS NEGOTIABLE! call with any questions! GOOD LUCK!