3690 STONEY BRANCH ST

3690 Stoney Bluff Street, San Antonio, TX 78247 Ridgestone
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN! VERY NICE AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOM / ONE FULL BATH AND 1/2 BATH IN MASTER/ CULDESAC STREET, VERY PRIVATE.....GREAT AREA AND HAS REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER......PETS NEGOTIABLE! call with any questions! GOOD LUCK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
