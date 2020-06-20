All apartments in San Antonio
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1

3678 Hidden Drive · (512) 913-3783
Location

3678 Hidden Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
Light and bright corner unit on 2nd floor. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath condo unit at The Heather. Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, LVP in common areas. Pets negotiable. HOA, water, gas and trash pickup is paid. Tenant pays electric. Courtyard inside front gate that has street access to Hidden Dr, Back patio to 2 covered parking spots. Wonderful gated community with heated salt water pool, clubhouse, and jogging/bike/park trails nearby. Close to 410, 281, 35, and walk to Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have any available units?
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have?
Some of 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
