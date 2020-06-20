3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool

Light and bright corner unit on 2nd floor. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath condo unit at The Heather. Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, LVP in common areas. Pets negotiable. HOA, water, gas and trash pickup is paid. Tenant pays electric. Courtyard inside front gate that has street access to Hidden Dr, Back patio to 2 covered parking spots. Wonderful gated community with heated salt water pool, clubhouse, and jogging/bike/park trails nearby. Close to 410, 281, 35, and walk to Northeast Baptist Hospital.

