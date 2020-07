3567 Red Oak Lane

Amenities

Does your client need a place to stay between places? Need a short-term rental while you wait for your home to be built? This corporate remodeled one bedroom guest house has new ceramic wood looking floors & granite counters. Huge walk-in closet. FURNISHED, internet, washer and dryer available in garage, one car garage for storage or usage. Utilities Paid. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING. The owners live on site. Dogs negotiable. Quiet & 2 miles from Medical Center. 8 miles to downtown. Sleeps 6. Less than $60/night!