All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3542 Glacier Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3542 Glacier Lake
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

3542 Glacier Lake

3542 Glacier Lake · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3542 Glacier Lake, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in the ECISD. Home offers wood vinyl in the shared areas of the home. All bedrooms have carpet. The downstairs offers a laundry room, open kitchen, formal dinning room, master bedroom & bath and a half bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate shower and tub. The kitchen comes with black appliances and the refrigerator is included. The washer and dryer are also included. All other bedrooms are on the second level of the home along with a full bathroom and game room. Their is privacy fencing and a front porch and back patio. The front yard has some minor landscaping. Home is conveniently located near 410 and shopping centers. Schedule your showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Glacier Lake have any available units?
3542 Glacier Lake has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Glacier Lake have?
Some of 3542 Glacier Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Glacier Lake currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Glacier Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Glacier Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 Glacier Lake is pet friendly.
Does 3542 Glacier Lake offer parking?
No, 3542 Glacier Lake does not offer parking.
Does 3542 Glacier Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3542 Glacier Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Glacier Lake have a pool?
No, 3542 Glacier Lake does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Glacier Lake have accessible units?
No, 3542 Glacier Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Glacier Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Glacier Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3542 Glacier Lake?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity