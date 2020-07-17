3542 Glacier Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

Spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in the ECISD. Home offers wood vinyl in the shared areas of the home. All bedrooms have carpet. The downstairs offers a laundry room, open kitchen, formal dinning room, master bedroom & bath and a half bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, separate shower and tub. The kitchen comes with black appliances and the refrigerator is included. The washer and dryer are also included. All other bedrooms are on the second level of the home along with a full bathroom and game room. Their is privacy fencing and a front porch and back patio. The front yard has some minor landscaping. Home is conveniently located near 410 and shopping centers. Schedule your showing today!

