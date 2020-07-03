All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 354 HAVERFORD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
354 HAVERFORD DR
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

354 HAVERFORD DR

354 Haverford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

354 Haverford Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and workshop with carport on a corner lot. Living/dining room combo. Laminate flooring in kitchen, dining, and living area. Tile counters in kitchen & baths, utility closet inside. Bus lines, shopping and schools all within short distances. Close to 410, 281 with easy access to I-35. Northeast ISD. HVAC filters included. **This property is eligible for zero-deposit** Resident benefits include Tenant Portal/Request/Payment Processing, Texting Capabilities, HVAC Filters, Move-in Documntn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have any available units?
354 HAVERFORD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 354 HAVERFORD DR currently offering any rent specials?
354 HAVERFORD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 HAVERFORD DR pet-friendly?
No, 354 HAVERFORD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR offer parking?
Yes, 354 HAVERFORD DR offers parking.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 HAVERFORD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have a pool?
No, 354 HAVERFORD DR does not have a pool.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have accessible units?
No, 354 HAVERFORD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 HAVERFORD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 HAVERFORD DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 354 HAVERFORD DR has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio