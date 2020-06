Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful, well maintained Terrell Heights cottage with inviting covered front porch and big bright windows. A spacious living room with adjacent dining area opens to a fresh, tidy kitchen with white cabinets, granite tops and tile backsplash. Step out onto the back deck to enjoy the manicured yard and mature shade trees. Large master bedroom with two closets. Appealing bath with period charm. Highly sought Alamo Heights schools. This fine home is a "must see".