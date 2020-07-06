All apartments in San Antonio
3510 Sage Meadow

3510 Sage Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Sage Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c5afe20ed ----
This spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is wonderful for large families and for anyone looking for space! Large walk in closets throughout. Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom, spacious living areas. Don\'t wait and call us today!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

2.5 Bathroom
5 Bedroom
Easy Commute To 410
Easy Commute To I 10
Garage
Jacuzzi Bathtub
Large Master Closet
Pets Allowed
Pets On A Case By Case Basis
Spacious Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Sage Meadow have any available units?
3510 Sage Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Sage Meadow have?
Some of 3510 Sage Meadow's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Sage Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Sage Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Sage Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Sage Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Sage Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Sage Meadow offers parking.
Does 3510 Sage Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Sage Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Sage Meadow have a pool?
No, 3510 Sage Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Sage Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3510 Sage Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Sage Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Sage Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.

