Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
348 E TERRA ALTA DR
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:53 PM

348 E TERRA ALTA DR

348 E Terra Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

348 E Terra Alta Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely Modern Mansard (Second Empire) style duplex in the heart of Alamo Heights! Peaceful neighborhood; best schools in town! 10-minute drive to airport. Easy access to 410 and 281. HEB, Quarry, Starbucks, etc. just a short walk or drive away. Recently remodeled (granite counters in kitchen and half bath); new laminate floors upstairs. Fresh paint. Dual masters with shared full bath, both with 2 walk-in closets! D-stairs closet can be used as extra walk-in pantry. Cozy outdoor living area. 2-car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have any available units?
348 E TERRA ALTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have?
Some of 348 E TERRA ALTA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 E TERRA ALTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
348 E TERRA ALTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 E TERRA ALTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR offers parking.
Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have a pool?
No, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have accessible units?
No, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 348 E TERRA ALTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 E TERRA ALTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

