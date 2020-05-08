348 E TERRA ALTA DR

Amenities

Lovely Modern Mansard (Second Empire) style duplex in the heart of Alamo Heights! Peaceful neighborhood; best schools in town! 10-minute drive to airport. Easy access to 410 and 281. HEB, Quarry, Starbucks, etc. just a short walk or drive away. Recently remodeled (granite counters in kitchen and half bath); new laminate floors upstairs. Fresh paint. Dual masters with shared full bath, both with 2 walk-in closets! D-stairs closet can be used as extra walk-in pantry. Cozy outdoor living area. 2-car carport.