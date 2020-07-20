344 Devonshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209 Terrell Heights
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
VACANT! fantastic rental value in a 3 bedroom/2 bath in ahisd--granite and stainless kit and state-of-art baths Both with slate floors ... Recently Refinished Gleaming Hardwood Floors ... Charming and Traditional Arched doorway ... Beautiful French Doors ... Slate floors in the Cheery Sunroom overlooking nice sized fully fenced yard for Fido !! .... Garage door opener ...Granite Breakfast Bar AND Cozy Breakfast Nook starts your mornings out Right !! Traditional 6 panel Wood doors .. Stainless Fridge!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have any available units?
344 DEVONSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.