All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 344 DEVONSHIRE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
344 DEVONSHIRE DR
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

344 DEVONSHIRE DR

344 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Terrell Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

344 Devonshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT! fantastic rental value in a 3 bedroom/2 bath in ahisd--granite and stainless kit and state-of-art baths Both with slate floors ... Recently Refinished Gleaming Hardwood Floors ... Charming and Traditional Arched doorway ... Beautiful French Doors ... Slate floors in the Cheery Sunroom overlooking nice sized fully fenced yard for Fido !! .... Garage door opener ...Granite Breakfast Bar AND Cozy Breakfast Nook starts your mornings out Right !! Traditional 6 panel Wood doors .. Stainless Fridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have any available units?
344 DEVONSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have?
Some of 344 DEVONSHIRE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 DEVONSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
344 DEVONSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 DEVONSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have a pool?
No, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 344 DEVONSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 DEVONSHIRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio