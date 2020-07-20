344 DEVONSHIRE DR

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel refrigerator

VACANT! fantastic rental value in a 3 bedroom/2 bath in ahisd--granite and stainless kit and state-of-art baths Both with slate floors ... Recently Refinished Gleaming Hardwood Floors ... Charming and Traditional Arched doorway ... Beautiful French Doors ... Slate floors in the Cheery Sunroom overlooking nice sized fully fenced yard for Fido !! .... Garage door opener ...Granite Breakfast Bar AND Cozy Breakfast Nook starts your mornings out Right !! Traditional 6 panel Wood doors .. Stainless Fridge!