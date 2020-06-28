All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

343 Rainbow Dr

343 Rainbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

343 Rainbow Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story duplex with open floor plan. Yard maintenance included in rent along with water/sewer service. Large living area with tile floors opens onto balcony through sliding door. Spacious kitchen. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Attached oversize 1 car garage w/ auto opener with long driveway for additional parking. Treed & fenced in backyard with new landscaping. Nice master suite w/ walk-in closet & full bath opens to balcony & backyard. Close to Ft Sam, shopping & highways for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Rainbow Dr have any available units?
343 Rainbow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Rainbow Dr have?
Some of 343 Rainbow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Rainbow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
343 Rainbow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Rainbow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 343 Rainbow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 343 Rainbow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 343 Rainbow Dr offers parking.
Does 343 Rainbow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 Rainbow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Rainbow Dr have a pool?
No, 343 Rainbow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 343 Rainbow Dr have accessible units?
No, 343 Rainbow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Rainbow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Rainbow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
