343 Rainbow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

One story duplex with open floor plan. Yard maintenance included in rent along with water/sewer service. Large living area with tile floors opens onto balcony through sliding door. Spacious kitchen. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Attached oversize 1 car garage w/ auto opener with long driveway for additional parking. Treed & fenced in backyard with new landscaping. Nice master suite w/ walk-in closet & full bath opens to balcony & backyard. Close to Ft Sam, shopping & highways for access.