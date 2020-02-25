All apartments in San Antonio
330 Como St.
330 Como St.

330 Como Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Como Street, San Antonio, TX 78220
Coliseum Willow Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Rental Home in Coliseum Willow Park - Home has been updated throughout. Restored wood floors and tile floors throughout the home. Walk to the parks in the area, ATT Center or the golf course at Willow Springs. Double pane windows, near new furnace and A/C will also help keep monthly costs low for new tenants.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5606277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Como St. have any available units?
330 Como St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Como St. have?
Some of 330 Como St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Como St. currently offering any rent specials?
330 Como St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Como St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Como St. is pet friendly.
Does 330 Como St. offer parking?
No, 330 Como St. does not offer parking.
Does 330 Como St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Como St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Como St. have a pool?
No, 330 Como St. does not have a pool.
Does 330 Como St. have accessible units?
No, 330 Como St. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Como St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Como St. does not have units with dishwashers.

