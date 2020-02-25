330 Como St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Rental Home in Coliseum Willow Park - Home has been updated throughout. Restored wood floors and tile floors throughout the home. Walk to the parks in the area, ATT Center or the golf course at Willow Springs. Double pane windows, near new furnace and A/C will also help keep monthly costs low for new tenants.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1100.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE5606277)