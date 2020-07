Villages of Briggs Ranch.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill concierge dog grooming area game room internet access internet cafe pool table

Luxury Apartments in San Antonio

Make your new home at The Mansions at Briggs Ranch and enjoy living at the best place in the city. Escape the stresses of everyday and experience a taste of retreat-style living all year round.





Experience the Best of Texas at Your Doorstep

The life you've always imagined can become your reality in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The Mansions at Briggs Ranch may be a secluded hideaway, but you’re never far from a life of amazing shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities. Our community offers a golf-course retreat-style environment with The Golf Club of Texas just steps from your front door. Enjoy living just 15 minutes from the vibrant and culture-rich San Antonio, a hub for arts, history, and passion. From the San Antonio River Walk to the RiverCenter Mall, The Shops at La Cantera and The Rim, you can find a variety of premium shopping, next-level dining, and colorful nightlife close to home. San Antonio is also home to some of the world's most celebrated venues including the Alamo, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Sea World, and the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.