MINUTES FROM THE PEARL - FULLY RENOVATED - You must see this unit today! New flooring, renovated bathroom, large 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom ready for immediate move in. Off Broadway, you can not be more centrally located. Bike to the Zoo or Breckenridge Park. This property is only a duplex, so enjoy quiet living and escape the large apartment complex. Schedule a showing today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635776)