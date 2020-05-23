All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

325 E HUISACHE AVE

325 East Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! Exceptional craftsman style home in Monte Vista Historic District on 1/3 acre w/ mature oak trees features two unique detached dwellings that would be ideal for extended family, guests, home office or she-shed/man cave. Generous room sizes, high ceilings, hardwood floors and updated kitchen and baths offer comfortable living spaces in the main residence while the manicured grounds and outbuildings afford room to spread out or accommodate guests. Tenants pay all utilities + $100/ mo. yard service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have any available units?
325 E HUISACHE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have?
Some of 325 E HUISACHE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E HUISACHE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
325 E HUISACHE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E HUISACHE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 325 E HUISACHE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 325 E HUISACHE AVE offers parking.
Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 E HUISACHE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have a pool?
No, 325 E HUISACHE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have accessible units?
No, 325 E HUISACHE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E HUISACHE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 E HUISACHE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
