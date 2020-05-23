325 E HUISACHE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Exceptional craftsman style home in Monte Vista Historic District on 1/3 acre w/ mature oak trees features two unique detached dwellings that would be ideal for extended family, guests, home office or she-shed/man cave. Generous room sizes, high ceilings, hardwood floors and updated kitchen and baths offer comfortable living spaces in the main residence while the manicured grounds and outbuildings afford room to spread out or accommodate guests. Tenants pay all utilities + $100/ mo. yard service.