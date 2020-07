Amenities

One of a kind garden home! READY! Great location in a beautiful neighborhood! Striking 1970's Contemporary architecture on a huge park like yard. This home is located in Hidden Creek near the Medical Center close to everything, yet quiet and peaceful. The front living area overlooks the beautiful entry pond through large windows. Double sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms. Large family room addition w wet bar and lots of window overlooking the private backyard. Washer/Dryer. Over sized 2 car garage. Managed by Retired owners living in the attached residence. Yard maintenance Included!!