Downtown living at it's Best! Soaring High Ceilings with Large Living/Dining area combination. Plenty of room for entertaining! An Abundance of Kitchen Cabinets (Ikea Style) Enjoy the gas range with convection oven. Stainless Appliances Refrigerator included! Central AC & Heat. 2 Fabulous Bathrooms with lots of storage & one has a Rain Shower. Fall in love with this Shady Backyd for BBQ's. Extra storage building. View the Fireworks/Tower of America from the Back Patio/Deck. Best secret..off road parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Refugio St have any available units?
315 Refugio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.