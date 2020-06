Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home located an established neighborhood. This property features a cute wrap around porch, hard wood floors throughout, and lots of natural lighting. Kitchen comes equipped with all appliances, gas cooking and lots of cabinet space. Minutes away from down town San Antonio and conveniently located to Roosevelt Park, IH-10 and Hwy 37. Tenants reimburses landlord for water usage its fifty five dollars a month.