3131 HITCHING POST ST
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

3131 HITCHING POST ST

3131 Hitching Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Hitching Post Street, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Spanish-style gem conveniently located near MacArthur Park & hike/bike trails, this spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath is ideal for entertaining w/a bar and several open areas to enjoy. Kick back & relax on the patio spaces with mature trees, a koi pond and other landscaping features. Inside, the selections are sure to impress- Saltillo tile, wood beams, wood stairs, vaulted ceilings in main living & other architectural features.*Tenants are auto enrolled in Filter program*Hot tub will be tenant responsibility.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have any available units?
3131 HITCHING POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have?
Some of 3131 HITCHING POST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 HITCHING POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3131 HITCHING POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 HITCHING POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3131 HITCHING POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 3131 HITCHING POST ST offers parking.
Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 HITCHING POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have a pool?
No, 3131 HITCHING POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have accessible units?
No, 3131 HITCHING POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 HITCHING POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 HITCHING POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
