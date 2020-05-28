3131 HITCHING POST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Spanish-style gem conveniently located near MacArthur Park & hike/bike trails, this spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath is ideal for entertaining w/a bar and several open areas to enjoy. Kick back & relax on the patio spaces with mature trees, a koi pond and other landscaping features. Inside, the selections are sure to impress- Saltillo tile, wood beams, wood stairs, vaulted ceilings in main living & other architectural features.*Tenants are auto enrolled in Filter program*Hot tub will be tenant responsibility.*