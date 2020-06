3110 SATELLITE DR

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CORNER TREED LOT & TOTAL REHAB ON THIS ONE STORY HOME, BUILT IN 1966 & NOW BROUGHT TO 2017 CONTEMPORARY BEAUTY BY ONE OF SAN ANTONIO'S BEST CONTRACTOR. YOU'LL BE AMAZED AT THE ATTENTION TO THE FINEST DETAIL THROUGHOUT THE HOME. ALL NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD LAMINATED FLRS, CERAMIC TILE & CARPETING, NEW FIXTURES, BATHS REMODELED, KITCHEN REMODEL W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GAS COOK TOP. COV. PATIO, & NEW ROOF! EASY ON TO WURZ. PRKWY, LOOP 410, CLOSE TO THE AIRPORT, MILITARY BASE