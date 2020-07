Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna

One Story with Pool and Sports Court and Media Room! Enter into atruim styled entry with custom ceiling detail in entry and breakfast room. Fabulous island kitchen with commercial gas cooktop with 6 burners griddle & grill; pot filler; subzero fridge, wine fridge & dual sinks. Stone fireplace in family room. Dining room w. butlers pantry. Surround sound in every room. Game room w/ wet bar and media room. Walkout master bedroom opens to covered patio and pool