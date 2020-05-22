All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
309 Aransas Ave
Last updated March 19 2019

309 Aransas Ave

309 Aransas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

309 Aransas Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** MOVE IN SPECIAL, GIVE US A CALL ****

Enjoy the finer things in life! This upgraded 3 bedroom home is sure to impress! Outside the home features OFF-STREET PARKING, FENCED YARD, and STORAGE SHED! Inside the home is full of upgrades! The hardwood floors throughout give the home that classic feel! However, the updated kitchen and master bath are sure to blow you away! The kitchen has a very classy style with white cabinets and STAINLESS APPLIANCES! Don\'t let this home pass by! Call us TODAY!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Back Yard
Central Air/Heat
Disposal
Easy Commute To I10
Front Porch
Gas Stove
Near Down Town
New Appliances
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Aransas Ave have any available units?
309 Aransas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Aransas Ave have?
Some of 309 Aransas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Aransas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
309 Aransas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Aransas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Aransas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 309 Aransas Ave offer parking?
No, 309 Aransas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 309 Aransas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Aransas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Aransas Ave have a pool?
No, 309 Aransas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 309 Aransas Ave have accessible units?
No, 309 Aransas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Aransas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Aransas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

