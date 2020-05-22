309 Aransas Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/614f6720fa ----

*** MOVE IN SPECIAL, GIVE US A CALL ****



Enjoy the finer things in life! This upgraded 3 bedroom home is sure to impress! Outside the home features OFF-STREET PARKING, FENCED YARD, and STORAGE SHED! Inside the home is full of upgrades! The hardwood floors throughout give the home that classic feel! However, the updated kitchen and master bath are sure to blow you away! The kitchen has a very classy style with white cabinets and STAINLESS APPLIANCES! Don\'t let this home pass by! Call us TODAY!



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



Back Yard

Central Air/Heat

Disposal

Easy Commute To I10

Front Porch

Gas Stove

Near Down Town

New Appliances

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups