All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 307 West Silver Sands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
307 West Silver Sands Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

307 West Silver Sands Drive

307 W Silver Sands Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

307 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a beautiful treed homesite in Enchanted Forest. Spacious family room with cathedral ceiling and mock fireplace. Efficient galley kitchen with appliances included. Relax on the large patio looking out over the huge yard with mature oak trees. Oversized laundry room has space for crafts or home office. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes yard service. Pets not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have any available units?
307 West Silver Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have?
Some of 307 West Silver Sands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 West Silver Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 West Silver Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 West Silver Sands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 West Silver Sands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 307 West Silver Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 West Silver Sands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have a pool?
No, 307 West Silver Sands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 West Silver Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 West Silver Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio