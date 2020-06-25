307 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Greater Harmony Hils
Roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a beautiful treed homesite in Enchanted Forest. Spacious family room with cathedral ceiling and mock fireplace. Efficient galley kitchen with appliances included. Relax on the large patio looking out over the huge yard with mature oak trees. Oversized laundry room has space for crafts or home office. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes yard service. Pets not allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 West Silver Sands Drive have any available units?
307 West Silver Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.