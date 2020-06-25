307 West Silver Sands Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a beautiful treed homesite in Enchanted Forest. Spacious family room with cathedral ceiling and mock fireplace. Efficient galley kitchen with appliances included. Relax on the large patio looking out over the huge yard with mature oak trees. Oversized laundry room has space for crafts or home office. Washer/dryer included. Rent includes yard service. Pets not allowed.