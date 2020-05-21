All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 306 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
306 Utah Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 4:25 AM

306 Utah Street

306 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

306 Utah Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
980 sqft

Beautifully and tastefully renovated home in very popular, up and coming Denver Heights. Early 1900's charm with all the comforts of modern day living! This home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and central heat/air! My personal favorite a farmhouse sink! Covered Carport, washer and dryer connections in laundry room, and bonus detached storage shed.
Centrally located in the heart of the city, and close to downtown, the Lonestar Brewery development, & the upcoming Essex Modern City development (in Denver Heights).

Properties like this do not come along very often so make sure to put this one on your "MUST SEE" list because it won't be on the market long.

All Applicants can apply at https casadewoodard.managebuilding.com Non-smoking tenants only.
Must have valid ID with picture.
Proof of employment.
All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check.
All of this information may be found on our website CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com.
Contact information from your two most resent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.
Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable per pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above.

For a full list of tenant criteria please email CasaDeWoodard@gmail.com
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
980 sqft

Beautifully and tastefully renovated home in very popular, up and coming Denver Heights. Early 1900's charm with all the comforts of modern day living!
This home boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and central heat/air! My personal favorite is the farmhouse sink! Covered Carport, washer and dryer connections in laundry room, and bonus detached storage shed.
Centrally located in the heart of the city, and close to downtown, the Lonestar Brewery development, & the upcoming Essex Modern City development (in Denver Heights).

Properties like this do not come along very often so make sure to put this one on your "MUST SEE" list because it won't be on the market long.

All Applicants can apply at
https
casadewoodard.managebuilding.com

Non-smoking tenants only.
Must have valid ID with picture.
Proof of employment.
All applicants must fill out the application and submit/pay for the background check and credit check. All of this information may be found on our website
CasaDeWoodard.managebuilding.com.
Contact information from your two most resent landlords, this will include their names and phone numbers.
Partial deposits and rents will not be accepted.

If you have pets (no cats or exotic animals will be permitted) the landlords will require a pet interview prior to the application being approved and a $300 non-refundable per pet fee that will be due at the time of you primary deposit. Also a $25 per month and per pet rent will be added into the monthly rent stated above. For a full list of tenant criteria please email CasaDeWoodard@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Utah Street have any available units?
306 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Utah Street have?
Some of 306 Utah Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 306 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 306 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio