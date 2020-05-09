All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
302 E Houston St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

302 E Houston St

302 E Houston St · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Downtown San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

302 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The bedroom space features a queen sized bed, and sleeps two comfortably. Full sized closets provide plenty of space to hold your belongings
Large Windows, tons of natural light, and fresh air.
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Free wifi
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-Iron board and clothes iron
-Hair dryer
-Coffee maker
Floor Area:
680 sq. ft.
Bathrooms:
1 Bathroom
1 Bedroom, Sleeps 2

More details and fast reply USE THIS EMAIL INSTEAD OF CONTACT FORM of this website: 302EHoustonSt@drg-rent.com

(RLNE5152610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Houston St have any available units?
302 E Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E Houston St have?
Some of 302 E Houston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Houston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E Houston St is pet friendly.
Does 302 E Houston St offer parking?
Yes, 302 E Houston St offers parking.
Does 302 E Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 E Houston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Houston St have a pool?
No, 302 E Houston St does not have a pool.
Does 302 E Houston St have accessible units?
No, 302 E Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Houston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E Houston St has units with dishwashers.
