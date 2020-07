2922 Ivory Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

Ready for move in July 1st - PRISTINE CUSTOM HOME IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF ROGERS RANCH ! - BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY WITH OVER 4000 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ELEGANT DINING ROOM, PRIVATE OFFICE, WONDERFUL FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, EXCEPTIONAL KITCHEN WITH SOLID COUNTERTOPS - LARGE ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR - DOUBLE BUILT IN OVENS/ MICROWAVE - GAS COOKTOP, RELAXING FLORIDA ROOM, FANTASTIC GAME ROOM PREWIRE FOR MEDIA ROOM, MULTI- FUNCTIONAL COMPUTER AREA, SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM RETREAT WITH LUXURY SPA BATHROOM IN MAIN LEVEL, DOWNSTAIRS GUEST SUITE WITH FULL BATH, SECONDARY UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH, SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS WTH JACK & JILL BATHROOM, THREE CAR GARAGE, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, COVERED PATIO DECK, SECLUDED BACKYARD WITH LOTS OF MATURE TREES, COMMUNITY POOL & SPORTS COURTS, A MUST SEE! Available for move in July 1st, 2020.