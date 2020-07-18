All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2910 DUSSELDORF

2910 Dusseldorf · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Dusseldorf, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 5 bedr w/master downstair open for short term rentals in N Central SA. No pets.Prime location. Walking distance to Alon shopping center and city park. Gated neighborhood with walking trail and private pond. Functional floor plan features downstairs master bedr with full bath and walk in closet. Formal living and dining, breakfast area, half bath, utility room and 3 car garage. Upstairs family room with 4 large bedr and 2 full baths. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 DUSSELDORF have any available units?
2910 DUSSELDORF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 DUSSELDORF have?
Some of 2910 DUSSELDORF's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 DUSSELDORF currently offering any rent specials?
2910 DUSSELDORF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 DUSSELDORF pet-friendly?
No, 2910 DUSSELDORF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2910 DUSSELDORF offer parking?
Yes, 2910 DUSSELDORF offers parking.
Does 2910 DUSSELDORF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 DUSSELDORF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 DUSSELDORF have a pool?
No, 2910 DUSSELDORF does not have a pool.
Does 2910 DUSSELDORF have accessible units?
No, 2910 DUSSELDORF does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 DUSSELDORF have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 DUSSELDORF does not have units with dishwashers.
