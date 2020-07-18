2910 DUSSELDORF

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 5 bedr w/master downstair open for short term rentals in N Central SA. No pets.Prime location. Walking distance to Alon shopping center and city park. Gated neighborhood with walking trail and private pond. Functional floor plan features downstairs master bedr with full bath and walk in closet. Formal living and dining, breakfast area, half bath, utility room and 3 car garage. Upstairs family room with 4 large bedr and 2 full baths. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. Move in ready