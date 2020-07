Amenities

Nicely maintained single story home in tree filled neighborhood of Burning Wood. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home one mile of beautiful McCallister Park, HEB, shops, and restaurants. Great schools and location! Updated kitchen, florida room, front dining room could be second living area! Master bedroom separate from all the other bedrooms! Large master bath! Come fall in love!